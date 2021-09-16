MadameNoire Featured Video

Drake recently released his latest studio album Certified Lover Boy, but he may not be the player he is pitching himself to be. Since July, Drizzy has been linked to Johanna Leia, mother of high school basketball superstar Amari Bailey. So when he posted a photo of him hugged up with a woman whose face was hidden, fans assumed that it was Leia and that the photo marked them officially unveiling themselves as a couple.

Leia actually isn’t the one in the photo. The woman with her arms wrapped around the “Energy” rapper is a model named Hayley Karrina, who came forward and revealed herself shortly after Drake posted the photo.

So what does this mean for Drake and Leia? Well, Leia doesn’t seem to be worried about her lover boy going anywhere after they posted the flick, Leia seemingly responded to speculations that he had a new boo with her a post of her own. Leia shared a photo showing off her curves with a specific Drake lyric that read, “You know me and you on a first name basis.”

Leia and Drake’s love affair was exposed after they were spotted having dinner in the Los Angeles Dodger Stadium by the ABC7 helicopter. Drake cleared the stadium them to have some quality time and was most likely to do so due to a recent donation to the Dodgers foundation. It was then confirmed by People that they had been dating for several months.

As all of these speculations continue to live on the internet, the OVO rep has been keeping his lips sealed, something he always does about his love life.