Beyoncé’s latest Ivy Park releases may be sold out — as expected — but knowing Bey, another drop could be right around the corner. And since the Drip 2 and 2.2 marked the singer and Addida’s first foray into plus-size athleisure, I wanted to make sure shoppers knew how Ivy Park fit a real full-figured frame.

To be honest, I (successfully) bought my first Ivy Park set on a whim. I had no expectation my purchase would actually check out, but when my shopping cart with the dark green three-stripes mesh tights miraculously went through, I had to have a matching piece, so I feverishly put the cutout sports bra in my cart and pressed purchase. Some 372 seconds later, my order was confirmed and I had a whole a– ivy Park set headed my way.

I wanted a 3X in the tights, but with 4X being the only option at the time of purchase, I went ahead and copped them. The pants were a definite fit, which was a relief, as I feared we might be dealing with a limited junior-plus situation here. I had no complaints about the fit as they were true-to-size and also high-rise. After a few hours of wear, however, I noticed the fit became more slack and I found myself pulling up my pants as I walked, wishing I’d been able to get a 3X. Nevertheless, the tights were comfortable, and I’ll always take a little big over too tight.

The cutout bra, like it says, is definitely medium support. I’m a fan of underwire bras so I was afraid this purchase would be a bust (no pun intended). I ended up being pleasantly surprised, however, as the bra didn’t require constant maneuvering and adjusting like similar offerings and I felt it held me in perfectly fine for low-impact workouts and stretching while being particularly comfortable.

Because of my success with my first Ivy Park set, I basically made the same purchase with the Drip 2.2, ordering the black and tan cutout bra in a 3X and the mesh leggings, again, in a 4X (because I couldn’t get a 3X). If you’re reading this thinking, how did she get the leggings, I’ll tell you it was ASOS. I didn’t stand a chance on Addidas, and barely one on ASOS, but because I know how the site and its cart works, I had a feeling I could snag these leggings if I kept at it. So, I kept refreshing my page, despite being told the leggings were sold out, in hopes that someone would take them out of their cart, and sure enough, a 4x eventually became available and they finally became mine. The fit of both items was the same as with the Drip 2.0 so nothing new to report here, except I will point out that these pants are particularly comfortable to workout in and provide nice stretch with only mild compression.

Source: Kaylin James / Brande VictorianIn addition to the cutout bra, I also purchased the Medium Support Zip Bra. Like many who have personally messaged me about this bra, I thought it would have more support than the cutout option; unfortunately, the opposite was true. Despite a metal clasp and front zipper, I found this bra, which I also purchased in a 3X, to be less supportive than the cutout bra. With an underwire, I think I would’ve been good. But without, well, I was not — not even for light activity and stretching.

The final item I purchased from the Drip 2.2 was the Knit Crop Top. Though a friend of mine felt the crop top she purchased from the Drip 2.0 ran big, I decided to go with my true size and purchase this top in a 3X. Thank God I did. The mixed scuba and knit material of the crop makes it more fitted than other tops so I’d definitely recommend going with your regular size, which I’d say runs true for the entire Ivy Park collection. Overall, the pieces are cute, casual, comfy, and lean more toward athleisure than actual workout gear, even when it comes to sports bras and tights. Nevertheless, I have no regrets and I’m glad Bey and them expanded their sizing so the rest of us can get in on the drip too. For more sizing info, check out this full review of Ivy Park’s plus sizes here.