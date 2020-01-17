Just About Everybody (But Us) And Their Mama Was Sent Beyonce’s #IvyParkXAdidas Line
Ever since Beyoncé announced the collaboration of her Ivy Park athleisure brand with famous sportswear brand Adidas, people have been thirsting to get their hands on it. Now that it’s the eve of the line’s release, the excitement surrounding it is even greater than before. Why? Well, not only did Queen Bey herself model the hell out of the collabo line, but she also sent a number of influential stars, women and men included, a full trunk and closet full of the pieces. For the last week, those big names have either shared a thank you on their InstaStories (Issa Rae, Zendaya and Eniko Hart for example), or they showed off all the goodies they received for fans. Some just shared video while most went all out, trying on the clothes or wearing them out.
While we’re still a little salty that our rolling closet full of Ivy Park x Adidas clothing got lost in the mail, we’re still looking forward to supporting when everything launches on the 18th — especially after seeing what the line has to offer thanks to the following stars.
Janelle Monáe
The singer, actress and fashionista was partial to the orange pieces being paired with the oversized maroon jacket-meets-robe. She also was a big fan of the trunk that she just so happened to be able to fit in.
LaLa Anthony
The radio and TV personality turned actress and entrepreneur posed in a few pieces and showed off many others, looking fierce while doing so.
Laverne Cox
Cox, who is a Bey fan to the core, put on her own little concert in the oversized jacket/robe and long-sleeved bodysuit.
Tina Knowles-Lawson
No one is supporting harder than Mama Tina, of course.
Cardi B
While the “Bodak Yellow” rapper was happy to show off the line, she wasn’t camera ready to give fans the mini fashion show they were craving.
June Ambrose
Queen of fashion and the extra, stylist June Ambrose literally gave followers a full rundown of the Ivy Park pieces she was sent in grand fashion.
Yara Shahidi
The actress was one of the very first to show off her closet of clothes courtesy of the Queen, and she has since (via the feature image) hit the streets in a couple pieces.
Rita Ora
The singer and actress stunted in her personal favorite Ivy Park x Adidas look, which was the fitted cream and maroon pants with the short-sleeved hoodie.
Hailey Bieber
The model and Mrs. of pop star Justin Bieber flexed in the bottoms and sneakers from the line while out and about.
Quincy Brown
Even the men got gifted the line, which is technically unisex.
Reese Witherspoon
After Reese Witherspoon received some champagne from Bey and Jay after the Golden Globes, Beyoncé blew the Academy Award-winner’s mind even more by sending her the line, which she adorably modeled.