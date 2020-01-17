Just About Everybody (But Us) And Their Mama Was Sent Beyonce’s #IvyParkXAdidas Line

Ever since Beyoncé announced the collaboration of her Ivy Park athleisure brand with famous sportswear brand Adidas, people have been thirsting to get their hands on it. Now that it’s the eve of the line’s release, the excitement surrounding it is even greater than before. Why? Well, not only did Queen Bey herself model the hell out of the collabo line, but she also sent a number of influential stars, women and men included, a full trunk and closet full of the pieces. For the last week, those big names have either shared a thank you on their InstaStories (Issa Rae, Zendaya and Eniko Hart for example), or they showed off all the goodies they received for fans. Some just shared video while most went all out, trying on the clothes or wearing them out.

While we’re still a little salty that our rolling closet full of Ivy Park x Adidas clothing got lost in the mail, we’re still looking forward to supporting when everything launches on the 18th — especially after seeing what the line has to offer thanks to the following stars.

Janelle Monáe

The singer, actress and fashionista was partial to the orange pieces being paired with the oversized maroon jacket-meets-robe. She also was a big fan of the trunk that she just so happened to be able to fit in.