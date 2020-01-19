Beyonce’s Ivy Park Has Sold Out In One Day

If you didn’t submit your order for Beyonce’s recent Ivy Park collection release, you’re out of luck. The entire collection has sold out in one day. After its release on Friday, January 17th, the BeyHive wiped out whatever was available.

For this time around, the “Formation” singer partnered with Adidas. The collection consists of hoodies, jackets, fanny packs, sports bras, cycling shorts, hats and sneakers that all follow an orange, maroon and white color scheme. She chose this colors because they “make a statement as bold as the wearer. [These] styles illustrate a work ethic as relentless and innovative as that of its creator.”

The sneakers include the Super Sleek 72, which include a strap for clipping onto a gym bag, the Ultraboost and the ’80s- themed Nite Jogger.

Fans didn’t have much notice about the launch either. Bey announced the line’s arrival via social media the same week it was scheduled to be released.

“It is a dream come true,” Yoncé said in a statement about the line. “My team has worked hard with the Adidas team in bringing my vision to life for this first collection and I am grateful and proud…. I wanted to design and re-imagine pieces that serve as favorite armor for anyone who acknowledges the strength in their individual style and lives freely and boldly.”

She made sure to give her celebrity homegirl first dibs on the line. Stars like Yara Shahidi, Alicia Keys, Ciara, Janelle Monae and of course Kelly Rowland and her mother Tina Lawson all showed off their special delivery via Instagram.

There still may be some hope for those who didn’t get to a chance to get their hands on a piece from the collection. Check out stores like Nordstrom and Adidas for more Ivy Park availability.