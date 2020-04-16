Floyd Mayweather’s Youngest Daughter Threatens To Stab Rapper Bhad Babie In IG Feud

Iyanna Mayweather isn’t the only daughter that Floyd Mayweather may need to keep a serious eye on.

Though the 19-year-old may be possibly facing some substantial time if found guilty for stabbing the mother of one of on-again, off-again boyfriend NBA Youngboy’s children earlier this month, her younger sister is using that violent incident to send a warning on social media.

Dr. Phil guest turned Internet star and rapper Danielle Bregoli, or “Bhad Bhabie,” has been catching heat over accusations that she is attempting to blackfish — which is when usually a woman of European background tans their skin, uses makeup or certain hair extensions, products and styles to make themselves appear as though they are Black. Those accusations came about from braided hairstyles Danielle has been wearing lately, as well as recent images of the teen looking a lot darker than she really is. But the 17-year-old angrily denied she was attempting to alter her look to appear Black, even bringing Lil Kim into her argument. But the video proof seems to show that she has definitely changed her look as of late, and Jirah Mayweather, Floyd’s 15-year-old daughter and youngest child, posted said proof on her Instagram Stories with the crying laughing emojis.

When the “Catch Me Outside” star caught wind of this, she threatened Jirah, saying, “Ay tell @jirahmayweather imma smack tf outta her when I see her.”

Threatening young Black girls on Instagram is Danielle’s thing, per her past drama with actress Skai Jackson, which required a restraining order. However, Jirah responded to Danielle in a much different way than the Disney star did, and in a way that has people shaking their heads.

“@bhadbhabie we don’t fight b—hes around here we stab em,” she wrote as a caption to a photo of herself with money spread out in front of her face.

You can see the back and forth below:

Now, considering that Iyanna’s charges are incredibly serious (aggravated assault with a deadly weapon), it’s interesting that Jirah would want to play around, or even, in all seriousness, proudly proclaim that stabbing is a family practice.

Iyanna is the only child of Floyd and Melissa Brim. Jirah is the youngest child of Floyd and late ex-girlfriend, Josie Harris, who recently passed away in March. Floyd and Josie also shared sons Zion and Koraun.

After Iyanna’s arrest, Floyd shared a message implying that despite his personal flaws, he’s always prioritized being a good dad to his kids despite what people might think.

“Never claimed to be perfect, but I strive to be the best father possible,” he said.