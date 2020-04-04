Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Yaya Mayweather Arrested For Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna Mayweather, known as Yaya, is now in trouble with the law. The 19-year-old was arrested earlier today (April 4), after having a violent altercation at the home of her alleged fiancee, rapper NBA Youngboy.

According to TMZ, the 19-year-old went to NBA Youngboy’s home in Houston, TX around 1:30 a.m and found him with a woman named Lapattra Lashai Jacobs. After telling Jacobs that she is his fiancee and to leave his home, Jacobs replied by telling her to leave. The two young women continued to argue and ended up in the kitchen. Mayweather then picked up two knives during the argument. When Jacobs charged towards her, Mayweather allegedly stabbed Jacobs with both knives.

Mayweather was later arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was taken to Harris County Jail.

Mayweather reportedly told police that she had never met Jacobs before and that she felt provoked when they were first outside of the home and Jacobs pulled her hair. She claims Jacobs then ran into the kitchen and the altercation ensued.

When police arrived, Jacobs was lying on the floor. She said she didn’t feel when she was stabbed with the first knife but felt the second stabbing. Her current medical condition is unknown.

Youngboy and Mayweather have had a rocky relationship. He even released a diss-track about her late last year called “Dirty Iyanna,” sampling Michael Jackson’s “Dirty Diana.” On the track he details how tumultuous their union was at that time, rapping “Might have to gas all my cars/Don’t come out after dark/I see she won’t leave me alone/She sliced the tires on my car.”

Despite the title, Mayweather claimed that the song was not about her. She posted on Instagram, “STOP DMING ME. HE’S NOT TALKING ABOUT ME.”

No word on whether Mayweather has been bailed out or not.