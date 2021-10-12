MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B just turned 29 and her twenties went out with a bang! The Bronx rapstress celebrated with a dancehall-themed party at River Studios in Los Angeles, California on Oct. 11. The women in attendance surely didn’t disappoint. Cardi partied the night away at her “Passa Passa Party” in a Versace black leather gold-chained bra and matching panty shorts with fishnet tights. Guests like Teyana Taylor, Megan Thee Stallion, Ella Mai , Shensea, Taraji P. Henson, Tiffany Haddish, Larsa Pippen, Winnie Harlow, Karreuche Tran, Lizzo and of course her sister Hennessey Carolina popped out draped in vibrant colors and patterns, fishnets and sheer looks. Spice even performed her latest single “Go Down Deh.”

The menu also stayed true to the Jamaican theme. TMZ reported that guests munched on oxtail, rice and plantains and jerk chicken throughout the night..

Before her birthday bash, she and her hubby Offset had an intimate pre-birthday dinner at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California. Cardi showed off her luxurious gifts on Instagram, which included a diamond-encrusted Cuban link chain with Playboy charms from Eliantte. At her party, he unveiled another lavish gift: a brand new house. It’s speculated that the house is in the Dominican Republic.

Cardi B has had an eventful year. Five weeks before her birthday bash, she welcomed her second child, a son, with Offset. She has kept him out of the spotlight since giving birth, not revealing his name or posting any photos of him. After giving birth, she headed to Paris, France for Paris Fashion Week where she wowed us all a slew of eccentric ensembles from Richard Quinn, the Messika x Kate Moss collection, Balenciaga, Mugler and Schiaparelli. Earlier this year, her release of “Up” made her the first female rapper to have five number onesongs on the Billboard Hot 100.