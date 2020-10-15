Cardi B Took Offset Back Because She Missed His Friendship…And The D

The saga of Cardi B and her Migos, Offset, is on chill as the two have obviously reconciled by the looks of things on social media.

From her birthday where Offset made an appearance and arrived with a lavish Rolls Royce, to the strip club appearances, it seems that they are putting the divorce proceedings to the side for now.

Personally, I’m not able to do the back and forth but too many times before I’m ready to let it go, but I’m just going to mind my business and drink my water, not worrying about what folks choose to do in their relationships, especially in a marriage.

Cardi went on live to address the critics who bashed her over her accidentally leaked nude where she also explained why she took her man back. In the live she squashed any ideas that she took him back because of material things. Mind you, Cardi can buy her own begets.

“Listen y’all i’m just a crazy b—h. You know how I be arguing with y’all on social media? That’s exactly how I be arguing with my me and man. So, um when people be saying I doing s–t for attention with this and that. No i’m just a crazy b—h. One day I’m happy, the next day I want to beat a n—a up. ‘Nah imma teach ya ass, you think I’m playing with ya a–? Ah, you’re gonna see. ‘”

“Then I don’t know, then it’s just like I start missing, like it’s hard not to talk to your best friend you know what I’m saying? It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend, and it’s really hard to have no d–k.”

Now I know I said earlier that I would mind my business, but honestly if a person is supposed to be your best friend, I believe they should try their hardest to refrain from actively, consciously doing things that hurt you.

When her friend in the background of the video accuses her of being “crazy” and “bipolar,” she says that’s not the case.

“No I know literally I’m not bipolar because I took a test so I know that I’m not bipolar.”

“It’s just like I don’t know I’m just a crazy b—h, but you know what I’m saying like people been saying that I took him back like I’m materialistic. I do like material things I like material things and everything.

What do you want me to do the n—a gave me a Rolls Royce then I snuff him, like no. I really wanted something for my birthday.”

Well, at least she’s honest…