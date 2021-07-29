MadameNoire Featured Video

Once again, Halle Bailey is coming to the defense of her sister.

Even though the R&B pop duo, known as Chloe x Halle, is known for topping the charts with their hits like “Ungodly Hour” and “Do It,” Chloe in particular has a reputation of breaking the internet with her social media — keeping the internet ablaze by posting videos of herself dancing or singing pop hits by other artists.

The 23-year-old’s online presence hasn’t always gone over well. Earlier this year, the singer even teared up in a video she’d made addressing the negative comments thrown her way about the videos she’d posted of herself dancing in what some found to be a more provocative manner.

“But when I perform, when I make music and when I dance, that’s when I get to tap into the sexier side of myself,” Chloe explained as she started crying during the video she’d shared at that time. “It really means a lot to me when I can finally get to a place where I share who I really am. I’ve been really insecure for a long time and I’m finally at that place where I have self-confidence… I feel so bada$$ and I get the same feeling when I dance in my room and own my body. For so long, I used to think I was fat. I used to hate my stretch marks and my cellulite.”

On July 26, user @SaydiaDaGOAT tweeted, “I feel like Chloe Bailey is cute but y’all be overhyping shawty 😂 .”

In her older sister’s defense, Halle, 21, clapped back by responding to @SaydiaDaGOAT’s post about Chloe by saying back, “girl let’s not start😇 😇 😇 😇 😇 😇 😇 😇 🤫 🤫 🤫 🤫 🤫 🤫 🤫 be blessed!! God loves you too!!!”

