Usually the woman is the one flaunting her engagement ring on her ring finger but Porsha Williams decided switch things up. She gushed on social media recently about buying her fiance’, Simon Guobdia, an engagement ring while in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 40-year-old reality star uploaded a video of her future husband trying on his engagement ring alongside her bestie Shamea Morton’s husband. She was all smiles as she handed over her American Express card to pay for her boo’s new bling.

In a second video, Williams and Guobadia were both shedding tears and laying on the PDA outside of the jewelry store.

“I said yes and so did he!!!,” Williams captioned the video. “Yes we both are professing our love and reminded every time we look down at our left hand that [this] is a promise and love that will last a lifetime!! We will be husband and wife and I can’t freaking wait! Love you Pooh!”

Guobadia proposed to Williams on May 10.

The lovebirds plan on not having just one wedding, but three.

“[Simon’s] African so we will have our native law and custom ceremony and a regular wedding, and then we’ll have another wedding at one of the houses that are out of the country,” she said.

Their love was met with backlash after they revealed they were in a relationship due to Guobadia being introduced to the world just months before as the husband of friend to the show Falynn Pina. Williams quickly clarified that she and Pina weren’t friends when she was accused of being scandalous for being with Guobadia. Guobadia then said their marriage was broken after Pina cheated with her friend, Jaylan Banks. She denied these claims and said that they wee only good friends. Fast forward to August 2021 and Pina and Banks were announcing that they were expecting their first child.