Yesterday (June 10), fans interested in the details finally got some more insight regarding the drama between The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Falynn Guobadia, her estranged husband Simon Guobadia, and his fiancée and her co-star Porsha Williams.

In a tell-all interview conducted by Adam Newell that was posted on YouTube, Falynn reiterated that despite being married for around a year and a half, she and Simon were together for around five years in total. Looking back on the course of their marriage in hindsight, she told Newell that she thought she and Simon had different love languages — him showing love by gifting her with vacations and designer clothing, and hers being spending quality time together.

Additionally, she denied Simon’s claims that she’d ever cheated on him. Read the bigger revelations to come out of the interview down below.

Seemingly, She Won’t Be Coming Back Next Season

One of the first revelations to come out of the interview was that due to the big blowup between her and LaToya during a Halloween party the former had thrown for the cast to attend at her and Simon’s home last season (Season 13) — production subsequently decided that Falynn wasn’t a good fit for the show. If you’ll recall, the argument between the two women had almost escalated towards physical violence. After it aired, Falynn said the reason for her volatile behavior at the event had been because LaToya had repeatedly called her a racial slur.

“When I reacted the way that I did, due to being called a racial slur in my home several times I had learned after the show aired that someone had said I wasn’t — I don’t know the right term for it — that I pretty much didn’t have the ‘right look’ the show wanted,” Falynn told Newell.

“I kind of let [the slur] slide a few times, the public didn’t get to see that part,” Falynn recounted of that night before explaining that in its aftermath, “I was actually going to sign on again for another season but when I didn’t get the call I had asked a friend of mine who’s close with production what’s going on. They said that they did not like how I reacted and that I damaged the image of the show.”

She Didn’t Know About Simon And Porsha’s Engagement Until It Was Publicly Announced

“I found out at the same time as everyone else,” Falynn said candidly. “I did not know [about their engagement].”

According to her, someone had called her the morning the news broke to inform her of Porsha and Simon’s engagement but she argued with them back and forth because she didn’t believe Simon would ever do that to her.

“I specifically said, ‘No. My husband is a lot of things but he would never do that to me. That’s just not who he is. No, no, no.'”

When she did finally realize that the news was true, Falynn simply said that it was just very painful for her.

She Doesn’t Blame Porsha For The End Of Her And Simon’s Marriage

When asked the question directly, Falynn told Newell, “No. No one has that power over my life, my husband’s life, and our marriage. No [I don’t blame Porsha].”

“However,” she continued, “Simon and I were the ones who were married to one another. We’re the ones who created a family together and built a life with one another. I blame the both of us. He is to blame, I am to blame, and that is all.”

She Still Doesn’t Know Why Simon Filed For Divorce

At one point, Falynn shared that she wasn’t really sure when things took a turn in her and Simon’s marriage, especially since he was the one that filed for their divorce.

“Where it changed I’m not exactly sure because Simon is the one that filed. It mostly started to change — when I know noticed it started changing was after the show — it was after we started filming the show.”

“I don’t think it was the show’s fault — I mean we weren’t even on there like that for the show to ‘be the ruin of our marriage.’ But don’t know, it seems like other things were going on that I didn’t necessarily know about. I’m still kind of lost on that part.”

If you're interested, watch the full interview down below.