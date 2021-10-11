MadameNoire Featured Video

Whether caused by an allergic reaction to the chemicals found in synthetic hair, a change in the weather, or simply going too many days since your last wash day, having an itchy scalp is never a good time. Especially if you have sharp nails, use a rattail comb, or suffer from sensitivity in the area, scratching an itchy scalp has the potential to do more harm than good.

In an interview with Naturally Curly from a few years ago, Dr. Adebola Dele-Michael of RadiantSkin Dermatology and Laser explained scratching your scalp can lead to a cycle of more itchiness, inflammation, and potentially make you more prone to getting a scalp infection.

Everything considered, it’s important to keep itchiness at bay from the get-go. While staying hydrated and making sure your scalp and hair are moisturized is essential, an ingredient that should always be in your arsenal against a dry and flaky scalp is apple cider vinegar (ACV).

Thanks to its antibacterial and antifungal properties, ACV is great for keeping your scalp hygiene at its best — especially during protective styles. While speaking with Brydie, certified trichologist Gretchen Friese shared that ACV also keeps “the pH level of the scalp balanced,” prevents dandruff, reduces hair loss overall and more.

Peep some of MADAMENOIRE’s recommendations for ACV-infused products that will help your scalp stay itch-free.

Fekkai Apple Cider Vinegar Detox Scrub

With a focus on helping you detox your scalp, Fekkai’s Apple Cider Vinegar Detox Scrub ($30) is a perfect product for when the weather transitions from the warmth of summer into the fall, or when you need a “fresh, clean and delishly smelling scalp” after a protective style.

Utilizing micronized ACV, rice powder and ginger extract in its formula, this scrub gently removes build-up on the scalp and works great as a pre-poo treatment. In addition, since its consistency is on the thicker side, it’s not super messy in the shower and easy to use directly on your scalp.

MN recommends using it when you need it — or up to two times a week if you suffer from scalp itchiness on a more regular basis. Massage the product throughout your scalp and leave it on for one to two minutes before rinsing it out and following up with a shampoo.