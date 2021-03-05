MadameNoire Featured Video

There comes a point in every hair journey where you just hit a slump. It’s not that you’ve experienced a setback or that you’ve slacked off on your routine. Instead, it’s that you just notice that your hair needs a little something extra. Perhaps your twist-outs aren’t coming out as defined or they lack the luster that you’re used to them having. Maybe your roller sets aren’t giving you that “swang” and shine that you typically get. It happens to the best of us. However, instead of completely overhauling your hair-care routine that is already working, you may want to just add in a supplemental product or two to give your strands a little extra TLC from time to time.

I’m currently knee-deep in a transition from relaxed to natural. You know, the part of the transition where neither your relaxed nor your natural hair wants to cooperate. At this point in the journey, my hair could always use a little something extra so I was excited when I had the opportunity to try the Rose Glow Hair Rinse by House of Bombshell.

What it is

The Rose Glow Hair Rinse is a gentle pre-poo treatment that is said to assist with a decrease in dandruff and frizz reduction while simultaneously adding shine and fortifying, silkening, and softening strands. It is also said to balance the scalp’s pH and improve scalp health due to its anti-fungal and antibacterial properties.

What’s inside

Let’s get into the ingredients. The Rose Glow Hair Rinse is comprised of rose geranium hydrosol, coconut water, witch hazel, apple cider vinegar, benzyl alcohol, salicylic acid, glycerin, and sorbic acid. Despite some of the complex-sounding ingredients, it’s a plant-driven formula that is gentle on natural and relaxed strands alike.

How to use it

The Rose Glow Hair Rise is a product that should be used in addition to your shampoo, conditioner, and deep conditioner. It’s a pre-poo treatment. It should be applied to wet hair from root to tip, briefly massaged, and then left to sit for three minutes. Once the time is up, rinse it out and proceed with your regular hair care routine.

Final thoughts

Since becoming a parent, I’m honestly not a pre-poo girl. I barely have the time to wash and condition my hair properly, let alone apply a pre-treatment. However, the Rose Glow Hair Rinse was designed for easy use. The nozzle makes the application fairly quick and effortless, which is always a plus in my eyes. I also like the fact that I don’t have to leave it in for a long period of time for it to work.

I applied the rinse with ease and my hair felt softer almost within a minute or two of use. I rinsed it out after three minutes, as directed, and then proceeded to follow the rest of my hair-care routine. When all was said and done, my hair was noticeably shinier than it’s been in a while. If dull hair is an issue for you or you just want to add a bit of extra shine without weighing your hair down with oil, the Rose Glow Hair Rinse would be a great addition to your routine.