Now that we’re in December, there is plenty coming up to prepare for, from the Christmas holiday to the start of a new and hopefully less trying year. Winter is also set to begin on the 21st, and aside from getting your coats and best cold weather accessories in order, we have to prepare our hair. So what are the best products for protecting our hair from harsh, dipping temperatures? We thought the best suggestions would come from an expert known for making natural, nourishing products people love.

We picked the brain of tgin (Thank God It’s Natural) founder Chris-Tia Donaldson to ask, out of all the goods in her line, which she would personally recommend to combat winter hair damage. From masks to serums, here are a few must-haves and an explanation of why they’re needed in your cabinet and on your tresses come cold season.

Tea Tree + Olive Oil Detoxifying Hair & Body Serum

Donaldson says this particular product is perfect for taking care of your hair while doing protective styling, which many women flock to during wintertime.

“Our Tea Tree + Olive Oil Detoxifying Hair & Body Serum promotes hair growth and provides benefits, and it helps to reduce dry skin, dry scalp and dandruff,” she said. “These natural ingredients help fight bacterial infections, especially during times of winter protective styling. This product is vitamin packed with anti-dandruff properties.”