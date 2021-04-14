MadameNoire Featured Video

If dry hair has proven to be a pervasive issue in your hair care routine, you may want to take the plunge and invest in the Intense Moisture Collection offered by MICHE Beauty. MICHE Beauty is a Black-owned hair care brand founded by Michelle Ballard, a wife, mom, and former YouTuber. The brand, which sells a variety of handcrafted hair goods, was founded with the intention of catering to all hair textures.

The Intense Moisture Collection, which was formulated to assist with moisture retention while also adding shine to dull curls, includes six products: the Cleansed Sulfate-Free Shampoo, the Lavish 3-in-1 Leave-In Conditioner, the Indulge Moisturizing Deep Conditioner, the Strengthen Protein Deep Conditioner, the Quenched Hydrating & Twisting Butter, and the Polished Hair & Scalp Oil.

Cleansed Sulfate-Free Shampoo

Every good hair care routine begins and ends with the right cleanser. It is essential that hair is cleansed regularly, but harsh shampoos can strip curls, leaving them dry, dull, more prone to breakage. The Cleansed Sulfate-Free Shampoo was designed to gently clean curls while restoring much-needed moisture.

“Cleansed is packed with botanical extracts such as hibiscus and ginseng that stimulate circulation to the scalp and offer gentle exfoliation of hair follicles for healthy hair and scalp,” the MICHE Beauty website explains.