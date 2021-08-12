Porsha Williams won’t be dishing dirt anymore. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced that she will be leaving Dish Nation after eight years. In a lengthy Instagram post, she said her last day as a co-host will be August 27. In the post she wrote:

Goodbyes are never easy, and this one is especially hard. For the past eight years, I’ve worked on one of the most fun, collaborative, exciting, and best produced shows on television. But as I continuously start new chapters in my life, it means I have to close others. So sadly, August 27th will be my last day at Dish Nation.

Since 2013, everybody at Dish has been like family to me. There’s a lot of people I’ve met along this journey that I am incredibly thankful for. Whether it was on air or behind the scenes, they’ve endlessly supported my career and more importantly, my happiness.

To Fox, thank you for giving me this amazing opportunity. As well as Rickey Smiley for believing in me from the beginning!

To the crew, thank you for your patience, your intelligence, and your dedication to putting together a fantastic product day in and day out.

To my co-hosts, past and present, thank you so, so much. It meant the world to me to be a part of this cast of characters. You made me laugh so hard legit every day, and brought out a side of me that I needed to release.

Thank you all for an unforgettable run and almost 10 years of my life I am eternally grateful for. Keep dishing!