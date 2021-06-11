MadameNoire Featured Video

In season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, newbies Drew Sidora, LaToya Ali, and Falynn Guobadia were all fresh faces to the hit Bravo TV show’s cast. While they definitely spiced up the dynamics of the group’s relationships and brought their own drama to the mix, could a former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star who’s been seen hanging out with the RHOA ladies lately be one to shake up things for season 14?

Over the past several days, online rumors have been swirling that 26-year-old musical artist Light Skin Keisha will be “a guest of the show” for RHOA’s upcoming season. While you might know her face from LHHATL, she’s also an actress on Power Book II: Ghost. Various conversations have been happening on Twitter about the possibility since The Peach Report cryptically tweeted “How would y’all feel about a LHHATL star joining as a guest?” In its replies, they followed up by detailing, “this particular person is close to an outspoken veteran…”

After the account additionally tweeted “C’mon now Beisha” — a reference to Keisha’s social media handle @bigbankbeisha — on Instagram @theneighborhoodtalk fueled the flames of the rumors by posting a snapshot of the post with a caption that read “Let me just say I asked around and the tea is definitely HOTTT on this one! Go Keisha 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

While nothing has been confirmed by Bravo, something we do know is that Keisha doesn’t miss her days on LHHATL. In a recent tweet, she even referred to the show as “toxic.”

According to Bossip, “If Keisha is indeed added as a guest on #RHOA season 14 she could potentially join Porsha, Cynthia, Kandi, Kenya, friend of the show Marlo Hampton, allegedly returning guest Falynn Guobadia, allegedly returning friend of the show LaToya Ali and allegedly returning housewife Sheree Whitfield.”

As seen in a screengrab below, LaToya and Keisha were seen grabbing drinks together just the other day.