After Nina Simone’s estate tweeted that they weren’t fans of Chloe Bailey’s performance of her hit “Feeling Good,” Simone’s granddaughter came to Bailey’s defense and cleared the air.

After Bailey’s performance on ABC’s Soul of a Nation, whoever controls Nina Simone’s estate’s Twitter posted a GIF of the late singer saying ‘Eh Girl Sit Down!” Her granddaughter ReAnna Simone Kelly then took to Twitter to clarify that Simone’s family isn’t in control of her estate and added that she loved the performance.

When clarifying how she felt about the performance, Kelly also said that Vice President Kamala Harris is responsible for the family not being in control of the state anymore.

Nina’s granddaughter here. My family doesn’t run her estate anymore. It was taken away from us & given to white people. Our family name was DRAGGED in the media. We get NO royalties, nothing. Wanna hold someone accountable? Ask Kamala Harris why she came for my family.

Kelly then clapped back at Bailey’s critics and added that her late grandmother would’ve loved Bailey’s rendition of “Feeling Good” as well.

Everyone’s coming at @ChloeBaileyfor her performance of my grandmother Nina Simone’s song “Feeling Good”. But what y’all don’t understand is that grandma was a free spirited woman herself!! She would’ve loved that performance as much as I do! Relax. Chloe killed it. Grandma was unapologetically herself. She was a muhhhf****** badass woman who did what she wanted when she wanted. She was a sexual woman and she expressed that. Educate yourselves!! If grandma could she probably would’ve done that performance herself.

Kelly then continued to sound off on Harris and the family struggling financially due to not being in control of her estate.

With grandma Nina being as famous as she is. With all of these artists covering her. Her name & likeness being used by damn near everybody. Why is it that her family is living paycheck to paycheck? Why do I have to consider stripping to pay my bills?

She then threw another jab at Harris, who was the Attorney General in California and involved in the ruling where it was declared that Nina Simone’s family would not be administrators of her estate.