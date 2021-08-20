MadameNoire Featured Video

Chloe Bailey served nothing but looks and face in her latest magazine cover.

While younger sister Halle rocked a separate cover for Flaunt Magazine’s latest issue, the deep sunset background of Chloe’s cover helped the 23-year-old vocalist bring the heat and spice things up.

As with many of the things Chloe’s posts on social media, the photos from the shoot made her fans go wild with excitement.

The celebs who showed love on the cover photos included everyone from Marsai Martin, SZA, Snoh Alegra, Jordyn Woods and more. One of the spiciest compliments came from fellow musician Lil Nas X on Twitter.

“no disrespect but u need yo a** ate for this because wow,” the “Old Town Road” rapper said underneath the photos of Chloe’s shoot.

In response, the songstress simply replied with “😭😭😭😭👀 thank you boo.”

Chloe’s vulnerability and struggles with self-acceptance, as she’s pivoted from being a child star into the grown and sexy woman she is now, has made headlines in the past.

In the Flaunt Magazine interview, she explained that her self-acceptance journey progresses daily and that she learns more about herself every day.

“I am really open,” Chloe shared. “Every day I kind of just learn that more and more — but I am learning that it is okay to not give 1000% of yourself to everybody, because what will you have left to give yourself?”

She also explained her belief that one’s journey into adulthood is just a matter of becoming “comfortable with all your flaws and every bit of who you are.”

While self-love “has been a struggle for sure,” she emphasized that it’s “so important to let your body go through the natural progression that it is meant to go through.”

“I want to feel good forever, and that starts within, and that starts with myself,” she candidly said.