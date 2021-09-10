MadameNoire Featured Video

Minnesota Timberwolves NBA player Karl-Anthony Townes clearly doesn’t play when it comes to having girlfriend Jordyn Woods’ back. L.A. socialite turned influencer, Woods, posted before and after photos displaying her weight loss journey in celebration of her newly launched fitness app FRSTPLACE earlier this week. In the post’s caption, she wrote: “I look back and have to realize I came a long way and it didn’t happen overnight! I can’t even believe I’m posting this but this is really me and this is my journey. Hopefully this can inspire some of you! It all started with a lot of mental and emotional work and the physical came with it. We all start somewhere.” A few online users proceeded to share their criticism of the post, discussing whether it was hypocritical that Woods was promoting a new fitness app when it’s been speculated the 23-year-old’s weight loss has been the result of a BBL procedure more than exercise and diet.

In light of the shady comments, Towns went to bat for his lady on Twitter on Sept. 9, posting a lengthy series of tweets.

“Are we saying that women can’t work hard and transform their bodies??” the baller asked in one of his posts. “I’ve SEEN the hard work and I’ve seen the results and trust me, this is all natural.”

“Since she was 10 years old, people been calling this woman vile things because of her weight and instead of letting the Internet run her life, she went out the put the damn work in and changed her whole life. FITNESS SAVED HER LIFE!”

Directed at Woods, whom he referred to as his “rock,” Towns added, “That comparison picture, as I told you before you posted it, is gonna help a lot of people, especially young girls who feel they can never reach the body that you’ve acquired NATURALLY.”

Even though she didn’t have to, Woods seemed to address the rumors concerning the authenticity of her weight loss journey on her her Instagram Stories.

“About five years ago I was in a deep depression and then my father died. I put on a smile but every day was a different struggle and then I found fitness,” Woods shared candidly. “Working out became my therapy and my saving. With my app and my platform I have never said that losing weight is ‘healthy’ or that if you work out and use my plans ‘you’ll look like me.’ “

“But what I do know is that there are a lot of people who are just like me, who may be struggling to find their place in the world, or battle with their own anxiety and mental health,” the 23-year-old continued. “Working out saved me and I wanted to let everyone know we all start somewhere. You’re beautiful at any weight, shape, or size, but you’re not alone.”

