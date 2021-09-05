MadameNoire Featured Video

Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend of over a year Karl Anthony Towns are still going strong. The couple recently opened up about their loving relationship in a new video for Woods’ Instagram series Regular-ish, PEOPLE notes.

“Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends,” Towns, 25, explained to fans. “And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I’m not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship.”

Towns, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, said that he and Woods grew close over the pandemic as the couple was met with some life-changing difficulties in the first few months of their relationship. The busy NBA player lost seven of his family members due to COVID-19 including his mother, Jacqueline Towns.

“It just so happened, the COVID came and kind of brought its challenges, and it kind of forced us to either pick where our relationship was going to go as friends or something more,” Towns continued. “And we chose the latter.”

Rumors of Jordyn and Karl’s romance began swirling in August of 2020 after the two were spotted having dinner in what appeared to be a cute date night out in Calabasas. A month later the two officially went public on Instagram. At the time, Woods posted a picture of the two cozying up together on the beach with a cute caption writing, “I found you, then I found me.”

Jordyn mentioned that before the pair became close she only considered Towns as a “brother” despite the previous speculation about their relationship.

“Two years before, I’m like, ‘No, that’s like a brother to me,'” Woods said of how she used to describe their friendship, adding, “That sounds disgusting now I know.”

The NBA star agreed. “Literally there was never a kiss or anything. I was just best friends. We had such mutual respect for each other,” Towns echoed.

The cute pair who celebrated their one-year anniversary back in May with a romantic tropical getaway, don’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Woods mentioned that it feels so cool to be dating her “best friend.”

“We know each other. We know each other’s hearts. We know each other on good days and bad days and we’ve been through a lot of bad days together.”