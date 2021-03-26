MadameNoire Featured Video

Jordyn Woods’ mother, Elizabeth Woods, says that her daughter is definitely not engaged. The revelation comes after the social media influencer and former reality star posted an image of herself this week in which she sported a large diamond on her ring finger. Immediately, fans began inquiring about whether or not the ring had been given to her by her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, especially since Towns had just mentioned plans to “put a ring” on her finger after denying cheating rumors.

“Heir jordyn with a giant air jordan,” she captioned the image, which produced a flurry of comments.

However, it appears it was all either a coincidence or a publicity stunt. In a conversation with TMZ, Elizabeth, who is also Jordyn’s manager, explained that her daughter was wearing the flashy rock for a photoshoot and just decided to snap a picture; however, the timing of the photo is interesting.

Jordyn and Karl-Anthony are 23 and 25 years, respectively. While it’s nice that the Minnesota Timberwolves star has mentioned marriage, there’s most definitely no rush.

Most recently, the couple made headlines after Karl-Anthony was accused of arranging to fly out another woman while Jordyn was out of town. Both parties took to social media to strongly deny the allegations.

“So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else gtfoh!” he tweeted last week. “Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger.”

Jordyn and Karl-Anthony went public with their relationship on Instagram last September and while they were able to maintain somewhat of a low-profile initially, they seem a bit overexposed as of late, which is hardly ever a good thing when you’re in a new relationship.