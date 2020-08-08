Jordyn Woods Posted Her Semi-Nude Massage And Drove Twitter Crazy

Jordyn Woods has been known to have a beautiful, curvaceous body and we recently saw a peek of her apple bottom in a video on social media. A massage parlor she visited posted short clip on their Instagram story of her getting a lymphatic drainage massage of her bottom and became a trending topic on Twitter.

In the clip, which is less than 10 seconds, Woods is laying on a massage table at SKINIC in Beverely Hills, California in a skin-toned thong with a masseuse massaging her plump bottom and legs.

“It’s almost the weekend and to top off our Friday we had this sweet beauty today! @jordynwoods thank you for trusting us, we can’t wait to see you again,” read the captiom of a photo from Woods’ visit.

A simple video to promote their business reminded Black Twitter how fine Woods really is.

In case you were wondering, a lymphatic drainage massage is a “gentle massage that encourages the movement of lymph fluids around the body” according to Medical News Today.Medical News Today. The fluids of the lynphatic system are responsible for removing fluids from the tissues in our body.

Woods has posted about being a fan of these massages before.

“Lymphatic drainage massages have a lot of health benefits,” she captioned an Instagram video from Febraury. “Helps remove toxins, improves circulation, helps your immune system and so much more.”

Within the commentary, there was also talk that she was getting that massage to help her maintain the work she allegedly had done to her body. Others were saying that she should have been given the cameo her ex-bestie Kylie Jenner was given for Cardi B and Megan thee Stallion’s “WAP” video. Jenner’s cameo was met with much criticism and even a petition to remove her.

Take a look about what Black Twitter had to say about Woods below.