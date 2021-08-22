MadameNoire Featured Video

It appears as though only God can cancel Jordyn Woods, according to the actress. The former reality TV star made the confession during a recent episode of MTV Cribs where she gave fans a grand tour of her swanky Calabasas home. During the show, Jordyn stumbled upon a package that contained shirts that read the words “Oh s— I’ve been canceled” and “Please don’t cancel me.”

“They tried it already, I’ve already been in that position,” Woods candidly explained as she seemingly referred to the cheating scandal she was embroiled in for kissing Khloe Kardashian’s on and off again boyfriend Tristan Thompson in 2019.

“I truly believe the only person who can cancel you is God and God isn’t going to cancel you,” she added.

Woods, who was a former friend to Kylie Jenner and the Kardashian family, made headlines at the time for kissing the Cleveland Cavaliers player during a drunken night out. While she admitted to the family that she was sorry for the mistake, Woods appeared on an episode of Red Table Talk in 2019 where she took a lie detector test to prove that she did not have sex with Thompson following their scandalous lip-lock.