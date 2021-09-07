MadameNoire Featured Video

Brace yourselves. Virgo Season is upon us and these highly ambitious and intuitive earth signs will be celebrating all month long! What we can learn from our Virgoan brothers and sisters is their knack for getting the job done and doing it effortlessly. They strive for perfectionism and are some of the most self-aware and self-confident signs in the zodiac. One celeb who exudes Virgo magic from head to toe is Beyonce. The singer and icon just released a new Ivy Park line that takes us right to the rodeo with its dark denim wash pieces and bold cowboy prints. The new athleisure line also boasts a number of perfectly crafted footwear items and 13 different accessories to pair with the line’s diverse range of streetwear and activewear-inspired pieces.

While Beyonce shines in the spotlight, it’s very rare that the star shares more in-depth details into her personal life. The Virgo queen opened up to Variety telling the outlet earlier this month, “I’ve fought to protect my sanity and my privacy because the quality of my life depended on it.“ She continued, “A lot of who I am is reserved for the people I love and trust. Those who don’t know me and have never met me might interpret that as being closed off. Trust, the reason those folks don’t see certain things about me is because my Virgo ass does not want them to see it….It’s not because it doesn’t exist!”

Enough said Beyonce….enough said!

What other stars are shining bright with their iron will and relentless spirits during Virgo season? Let’s take a look at seven celebrity Virgos who are doing it big!

Jada Pinkett-Smith

The Red Table Talk host and mother of three is without question as Virgo as it gets. From dazzling on-screen in movies like The Matrix Reloaded to launching her very own eco-conscious personal care brand Hey Humans, Jada seamlessly weaves and bobs between her busy roles as an actress, entrepreneur, and TV host.

On the heels of her 50th birthday, the star decided to get the festivities for her big day going with a “divinely-lit” hairstyle inspired by her daughter Willow. The duo took to Instagram to show off their matching baldies earlier this month, and Pinket-Smith gushed about the freeing experience.

“Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed,” she wrote.

David Chappelle

Comedian, actor and writer, David Chappelle has been making fans clutch their bellies with laughter since the debut of his hilarious sketch comedy series Chappelle’s Show in 2003. The star has received a number of accolades over the years including his first Emmy which he was awarded in 2017 for his riveting performance on SNL. The famed stand-up comedian criticized Donald Trump just days after he won the election in 2016.

“I’m wishing Donald Trump luck, and I’m going to give him a chance, and we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one too,” he said during the show. The episode received widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike.

More recently Chappelle used his comedic flair to bring attention to the issue of police brutality and social injustice in communities of color with his Netflix special 8:46 last year. The title references the time that then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck before Floyd died.

Ava DuVernay

The American filmmaker has been breaking down barriers within the film and movie industry with her historic achievements. Ava DuVernay won the 2012 Sundance Film Festival award for her second feature film Middle Of Nowhere and cemented herself as the first Black woman to win the award. 2 years later, she became the first Black woman to also become nominated for a Golden Globe Award due to her work on Selma.

DuVernay’s Disney children’s fantasy film A Wrinkle in Time earned 10 million at the U.S. box office and skyrocketed the director to history books yet again as the first woman of color to direct a live-action film. The critically acclaimed filmmaker was nominated for 16 Emmy Awards with the success of her Netflix series When They See Us which is based on the 1989 Central Park jogger case.

KeKe Palmer

The creative depth of this Virgo is real!

KeKe Palmer received widespread recognition for her roles on Nickelodeon, such as portraying the titular character in the sitcom True Jackson, VP in 2008, and providing the voice of Aisha in the Nickelodeon revival of Winx Club. Prior to her venture into the animation world, Palmer broke into the movie biz with her stunning role as Akeelah in the film Akeelah and The Bee where she depicts a young girl’s journey from poverty to competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The young starlet scored a Black Reel Award and an NAACP Image Award in addition to several other honors.

In 2019, the Madea’s Family Reunion actress step foot into the world of daytime television co-hosting alongside Michael Strahan and Sara Haines with the debut of Strahan, Sara, and Keke on ABC, but the show was later canceled in 2020. Luckily, nothing stops this determined Virgo.

The Boys and Girls Club philanthropist is gearing up to star in a new scary film directed by Jordan Peele that’s slated to release sometime next year.

Zendaya

The former Disney Channel star made history back in September of last year after becoming the youngest woman to win Best Actress in a drama series at the Emmys. The 25-year-old was honored with the coveted award for her portrayal of teenage drug addict Rue in HBO’s Euphoria. Zendaya, who will make her reprise in the upcoming Spiderman 3 movie, beat out some heavyweight competition in the category for the spot including Oliva Coleman and Jennifer Anniston.

During her speech, Zendaya gave a shoutout to all the young creatives and colleagues putting in the work on their dreams.

“This feels like a really weird time to be celebrating. There is hope in the young people out there…to all my peers out there doing the work, I see you I admire you….thank you.”

Billy Porter

Known for his iconic Avante-Garde fashion sense and fearless activism, Billy Porter has become more than just an actor. Porter made history as the first openly gay Black man to win a Primetime Emmy for his role in Pose. Back in June, the former E-News correspondent stepped into the shoe business with his new collection in partnership with global luxury brand Jimmy Choo.

Billy’s collaboration with the fashion giant showcased a wide range of gender-inclusive styles that boasted feminine, nonbinary, and masculine looks, and of course, it gave high fashion couture with a cause.

The 51-year-old actor donated a portion of the proceeds from the new collection to The Trevor Project, an LGBTQ suicide and crisis prevention program.

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson has summoned her Virgo magic in movies like Baby Boy and on TV screens including her portrayal of infamous crime boss “Cookie” on the hit Fox TV show Empire. Now the Academy Award-winning actress is gearing up to take on the second season of her Facebook Watch series Peace of Mind with Taraji. The show which launched back in January aims to highlight the challenges of mental health in the Black community through celebrity interviews and conversations with scholars and enthusiasts in the space. “The series shows how to provide support, bring awareness, and aims to destigmatize mental health issues,” Deadline notes. Season two will make its premiere later this year.

Taraji and her co-host Tracie Jade shared their excitement for the new 10 episode season in a statement telling fans:

“We’ve long been mental health advocates for the Black community and founded BLHF to educate and provide resources to those who are struggling with talking about their challenges. In season two of Peace of Mind, we will continue to open the door for impactful and relevant conversations. Partnering with Facebook allows us to engage more broadly with our community, sharing our own personal battles with mental health as well, in hopes that they see themselves in us. The more we talk about it, the more comfortable others will feel to talk about it. We will talk, we will laugh, we will cry…., we gon’ heal, TOGETHER!”

Who are some more of your other favorite Virgo stars out there? Give them a shoutout down below!