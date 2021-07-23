MadameNoire Featured Video

Looks like horror director Jordan Peele is gearing up to release a new film. Peele who previously sent chills down viewers’ spines with Get Out (2017) and Us (2019) is set to unleash “Nope” on July 22 2022.

The film will star Keke Palmer and see the director reunite with Get Out actor Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun. However, details are still developing as to what the terror master mind’s latest creation will be about, but it’s going to be scary for sure!

Keke Palmer took to Twitter to announce her role in the new film sharing the movie poster along with a vary vague caption.

“#NopeMovie – 7.22.22,” she tweeted.

“Nope’s” ominous poster features an oddly shaped cloud floating above what appears to be a kite as pictured above. MADAMENOIRE will keep you updated on more details as they unfold.

In other Jordan Peele-related news, the Academy Award-winning director is still slated to release his adapted sequel of the 1993 horror classic Candyman on August 27. The film which Peele co-wrote and produced alongside Nia Dacosta was originally expected to hit theaters last year but was pushed back due to the pandemic.

“My connection with Candyman is pretty simple,” Peele shared last year during a screening for the film.

“It was one of the few movies that explored any aspect of the Black experience in the horror genre in the ’90s, when I was growing up. It was an iconic example to me of representation in the genre and a movie that inspired me.”

The sequel will explore the role of Anthony McCoy played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II “who moves into a luxury loft in the formerly run-down Chicago neighborhood of Cabrini-Green. With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini-Green old-timer (Colman Domingo) exposes Anthony to the true story behind Candyman, a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand,” EW describes of the film’s plot.