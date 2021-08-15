MadameNoire Featured Video

Fans of the Reading Rainbow icon LeVar Burton were devastated when they learned that the actor wasn’t being considered to fill the position of longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek following his passing. Jeopardy viewers even created a petition hoping that it would sway the coveted game show into letting the Star Trek alum takeover permanent hosting duties, but it was to no avail. Now one of Hollywood’s biggest directors is looking to give the 64-year-old star his next break.

When They See Us director, Ava DuVernay might be whipping up a potential role for Burton. The 48-year-old filmmaker sent out a tweet on Wednesday hinting at the possibility of collaborating with the actor on a new project.

“Me trying to create a show right in this moment for @levarburton to host and make an international hit,” she tweeted on August 11.

LeVar quickly responded back to DuVernay writing, “check your DMs.”

Interesting! What do you think these two could be cooking up? Fans of both celebs are already throwing out some suggestions on show ideas. One user replied on Twitter:

“Bring back reading rainbow and stream it on Netflix. Or a stand alone origin series about Capt. Geordi La Forge in the Federation. BOOM!”

While another fan chimed in:

““Diaspora Stories” hosted by LeVar Burton, a series focusing on the immigrant experience and the people who identify with a homeland but live outside of it. An identity journey and educational journey on what makes all of us, us.”

The news comes at a good time for Burton who seemed to have been snubbed of his potential hosting role with Jeopardy! after fans raved about his guest appearance last month.

MADAMENOIRE previously reported that Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards is currently being strongly considered for the position. The former GSN host has already been in negotiations with Sony Pictures since he joined the show’s production team in 2020. Richards hosted Jeopardy! earlier this year and the team was impressed with his ability to run the revered game show with an “easy on-air manner.” However, the company shared that nothing is set in stone as of yet and that they are currently seeking other candidates.

Burton took to Twitter last week to thank his supporters for the outpour of love following the heartbreaking news.

“I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I’ve won,” Burton tweeted on August 5. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure,” he added.

We hope this opportunity works out for both LeVar and Ava!