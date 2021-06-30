MadameNoire Featured Video

Madamenoire loves Red Table Talk. There really is no other show that covers the breadth of topics nor from the perspective of three Black women of varying generations. It’s incredibly unique and the women of the table have been able to tackle taboo topics, as well as national news, including the Lori Loughlin college admissions scandal, Jordyn Woods’s beef with the Kardashians, rapper T.I.’s controversial comments about his daughter’s hymen, the infamous “entanglement” episode, when Pinkett Smith and Will addressed her affair with August Alsina.

Their work is being rewarded with its first Daytime Emmy in the “Outstanding Informative Talk Show” category.

Jada Pinkett Smith, the show’s creator, co-host and moderator, shared her emotional reaction to the news on Instagram.

There were hugs and tears all around. We love to see it.

Will Smith also commemorated the occasion on his Instagram page, complete with a joke about the sacrifice he’s had to make for the show to be produced.

The first official “Red Table Talk” aired on May 7, 2018 with an episode about Motherhood.

Jada Pinkett-Smith shared that she and her mother began having the generational chats with the intention of teaching her daughter Willow about the relationships between herself and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris aka Gammy.

In an interview with The New York Times, Gammy said, “Willow had been asking questions. And it dawned on Jada that there’s a lot of things that Willow just doesn’t know about us.”

One day, Pinkett-Smith decided to record the conversation and the rest is history. You can check out the video from that very first chat, years ago, below.