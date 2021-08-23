MadameNoire Featured Video

Beyonce just became the first Black woman to rock Tiffany’s iconic 128.54-carat yellow diamond.

As the new face of the timeless jewelry brand alongside her husband Jay-Z, the two poised for Tiffany’s latest campaign, About Love.

“Love is the diamond that the jewelry and art decorate,” the couple expressed a statement released on Monday, August 23.

The inspiration for Beyonce’s look — which featured her hair in a classic updo, a black dress, and opera gloves — was pulled from Audrey Hepburn’s iconic role as Holly Golightly in the 1961 film Breakfast At Tiffany’s.

To date, the “Tiffany Yellow Diamond” draped on the singer’s neck has only been worn by Mary Whitehouse, the wife of an American diplomat, Audrey Hepburn, who wore the gem to take promotional photos for Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Lady Gaga in 2019. Most recently, Harper’s Bazaar reported that actress Gal Gadot wore the diamond while shooting the upcoming film adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile.

While many refer to the stone as priceless due to its fame and exclusivity, the Daily Mail priced it at $30 million. It was first uncovered in South Africa, in 1877 by Tiffany & Co. founder Charles Lewis Tiffany.

PEOPLE reported that JAY-Z rocked “Jean Schlumberger’s legendary Bird on a Rock brooch, reconstructed as a pair of one-of-a-kind cuff links.” The outlet went onto detail that About Love featured a few other iconic pieces of jewelry and “a painting from Jean-Michel Basquiat’s private collection called Equals Pi reimagined in signature Tiffany Blue.”

The campaign marks the artwork’s “first-ever public appearance.”

“Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story,” Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communications, said in the press release for Tiffany. “As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values. We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family.”

About Love launches globally on September 2. Beyoncé and Jay-Z also filmed a video advertisement to complement the campaign’s photos which will feature Beyoncé’s rendition of “Moon River,” a famed song from Breakfast At Tiffany’s. Moreover, the jewelry brand has pledged to donate $2 million towards scholarship and internship programs at HBCUs.

