Jada Pinkett Smith recently unveiled her new shaved look via social media, which she said was inspired by her daughter Willow Smith. The Red Table Talk host turns 50 this year and said that her new cut signifies how she will be entering the next decade of her life.

“Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed,” she captioned the photo of her and her baby girl.

Willow Smith also showed off her mother’s fresh cut on her IG with the caption, “a gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return.”

Pinkett-Smith has joined a roster of bald beauties who chose to let go of their tresses and and rock their baldies boldly. Here’s 9 other Black women who also slayed the bald look.