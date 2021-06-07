MadameNoire Featured Video

Making history as the first woman to win her seventh national all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Simone Biles’ performance on Sunday (June 6) scored her another record-breaking feat.

According to Yahoo News’ coverage, the 24-year-old world-renowned and Olympic gymnast “surpassed Clara Schroth Lomady’s previous record of six titles with her win. She’s now tied with Alfred Jochim for the most by any American, man or woman, and has won every title but once since she first entered back in 2013.”

The outlet additionally reported that Biles’ overall score of 119.950 “beat runner-up Sunisa Lee by nearly five full points” — and that the 24-year-old “held the top scores in the vault, balance beam and floor exercise throughout the event, and took third in the uneven bars.”

In light of Biles’ historic performance yesterday, she now holds the “most wins at the event by any woman in American history.”

As she prepares for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, set to begin on July 23, Biles mentioned yesterday at the Championship in Fort Worth, Texas that it was really important for her to remain in the present and take in the moment.

“I feel like I did try to enjoy it because it could be one of my last championships that I’ll attend,” Biles said, according to the Olympics’ official site.”But it’s also the road to Tokyo, and after this we have trials, so we just have to really embrace the moment.”

“I feel like every single championship stands out for a different reason — we came out here, and we did what we were supposed to,” she further noted.

Biles is considered to be one of the best athletes of our time and is frequently referred to as “the G.O.A.T.” aka “Greatest Of All Time” in reference to the sheer mastery, talent, and dedication that she’s displayed with her gymnastic abilities to the sport overall.

Set to a song from “Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift,” see the gymnast’s floor routine from yesterday, which included one of her signature moves, aptly called “The Biles.”