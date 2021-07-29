MadameNoire Featured Video

After deciding to withdraw from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles is grateful for all the support she has received.

“The outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before,” she tweeted on July 28.

Besides the encouraging tweets, other athletes have offered Biles support after making such a tough decision.

“Thank you for showing the depth of who you are beyond an athlete as a leader, role model, mental health warrior and person,” Olympian Nastia Liukin wrote in an Instagram post to Biles. “You came here as a gymnast, and you’re leaving as a hero.”

Earlier this week, it was announced that Biles decided to no longer compete in the Olympic games as a member of the U.S women’s gymnastics team due to having struggles with her mental illness. She told NBC that her struggles were “more mental, and we’re just dealing with a couple of things internally.”

“Whenever you get in a high stress situation, you kind of freak out,” she said after her withdrawal according to CNN. “I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being. It just sucks when you’re fighting with your own head.”

“I’m SO proud of these girls right here,” she wrote on Instagram:

“You girls are incredibly brave & talented! I’ll forever be inspired by your determination to not give up and to fight through adversity! They stepped up when I couldn’t. thanks for being there for me and having my back! forever love y’all.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist was scheduled to compete in the floor exercise, individual all-around, beam, uneven bars and vault competitions. USA Gymnastics said that Biles will be assessed “daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.”