After deciding to withdraw from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles is grateful for all the support she has received.
“The outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before,” she tweeted on July 28.
Besides the encouraging tweets, other athletes have offered Biles support after making such a tough decision.
“Thank you for showing the depth of who you are beyond an athlete as a leader, role model, mental health warrior and person,” Olympian Nastia Liukin wrote in an Instagram post to Biles. “You came here as a gymnast, and you’re leaving as a hero.”
Earlier this week, it was announced that Biles decided to no longer compete in the Olympic games as a member of the U.S women’s gymnastics team due to having struggles with her mental illness. She told NBC that her struggles were “more mental, and we’re just dealing with a couple of things internally.”
“You girls are incredibly brave & talented! I’ll forever be inspired by your determination to not give up and to fight through adversity! They stepped up when I couldn’t. thanks for being there for me and having my back! forever love y’all.