MadameNoire Featured Video

Opposites definitely attract and fans of Tiffany Haddish and Common were surprised to see that the two stars turned out to be an unexpected match made in heaven. Haddish and the Grammy-award-winning artist went public with their bubbling relationship in August of last year.

On the heels of their 1-year-anniversary, the 49-year-old rapper recently dropped a few gems on the couple’s secret to a healthy and long-lasting relationship.

“I think one of the important things about relationships for me has been to really know myself more and love myself and be able to express the things that I want,” the star shared in an interview with PEOPLE. “I’ve evolved and gotten to that place.”

Common gushed about how the 41-year-old Girls Trip actress has changed his life for the better.

“It’s about really just being in a relationship where you can grow and you really support each other’s purpose and vision,” he continued. “I’m making you better, you’re making me better, and you can have fun.”

Rumors of Haddish and Common’s romance began swirling back in April of last year when the two had their first virtual date on Bumble.

“We talked about our goals, we ordered food (for ourselves and for the frontline workers at hospitals in our community,) and we danced,” Common said of their beautiful experience.

Shortly after The Last Black Unicorn author spilled the beans on quarantining with her newfound boo, Haddish confirmed that the pair were indeed going steady during an interview with the Wild Ride Podcast on July 30.

“I am in a relationship,” Haddish revealed while raving about her and Common’s matching baldies. “We’re twins now… He’s like, ‘Wow, you did it, man. You’ve got a lot of courage. You look so beautiful. I love it,'” she recalled at the time. “And I’m like, ‘Ah, put your head on my head.’

The Night School actress went on to share that her budding connection with the “Go” rhymer has been her “best relationship hands down.”

As for Common, the “Let Love” writer concluded his gushy interview telling fans that he’s really happy to be building with the Grammy-award-winning actress.

“I need to enjoy life. So I feel, with Tiffany and I, I’ve been experiencing that and I’m grateful for that,” he shared.

Congrats to Common and Tiffany! What do you think are some key components to a happy relationship? Share your thoughts in the comments!