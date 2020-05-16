Jill Scott And Erykah Badu’s Streams Skyrocketed 300 Percent Since #Verzuz Battle

After Jill Scott and Erykah Badu had their match-up for the #Verzuz series on Instagram Live last weekend, their streaming numbers skyrocketed.

According to Billboard, Badu and Scott raked in a total of 6.7 million streams after they led the first female #Verzuz battle. In the days leading up to the battle, fans already began seeking their music out more and the two songstresses had a collective 2.1 million streams on the Thursday and Friday before the battle.

Badu’s Grammy-award winning “On & On” went up 129 percent on streaming platforms with 378,000 more listens than before. Her song “Next Lifetime” had 341 percent more streams with 331,000 streams, “Didn’t Cha Know” rose 172 percent with 260,000 plays, “Bag Lady” went up by 177 percent with 216,000 plays and “Other Side of The Game” shot up by 168 percent with 189,000 listens.

Scott’s top streamer was her hit “A Long Walk” went up 232 percent with 220,000 more listens. “A Long Walk” was followed by “The Way” with 195,000 extra clicks (195%), “He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat) with 188,000 plays (221.6%), “Crown Royal” with 149,000 more listens (607%) and “Gettin’ in The Way” with 129,000 plays (485%).

Their #Verzuz battle drew in more than 700,000 viewers last Saturday (May 7). While most #Verzuz battles are only one hour, their showdown went on for three hours full of hits from the late ’90s and the early 2000s. When it was over, they went toe-to-toe for a total of 19 rounds.

During the battle, Scott said she wanted to share some of her lesser known tracks to inspire old fans to research her catalog a bit more.

“I did not want to do anything that was expected, like here’s a hit, here’s a hit,” Scott told Atlanta’s V103 Big Tigger. “I heard about what happens in these things, but I wanted to share some music. I wanted to share some stuff that would maybe expand my audience.”