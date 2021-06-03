MadameNoire Featured Video

As per new reports, Tiffany Haddish is set to produce and star in the lead role of an upcoming biopic on legendary three-time Olympic Gold-winning track and field athlete Florence “Flo-Jo” Griffith Joyner.

According to Deadline, the film will tell the story “of the Olympian’s remarkable life and untimely death [which occurred in 1998], showcasing her historic feats, but also her enduring impact on the entire world of sports and in the communities that needed her help and inspiration the most.”

In terms of the project details, executives at game1 — a “sports-oriented content studio” — will be “spearheading” and producing the film. Melanie Clark of She Ready Productions was also listed as a producer in Deadline’s coverage while Jonathan Fuhrman of Thunder Road Pictures is set to serve as an executive producer.

The outlet additionally reported that Flo-Jo was one of Haddish’s childhood “heroes” and that she’s already begun preparing to take on the role by training with the award-winning athlete’s widower and former coach, Al Joyner, who “will serve as a producer and creative consultant on the project.” Deadline detailed that Haddish and Joyner have already been “practicing many of Flo-Jo’s training methods and routines.”

Speaking on his ability to be a part of the project and Haddish’s strong and determined approach to the role thus far, Joyner said, “I am so elated to team up with game1 and Tiffany Haddish on this project. Working with Tiffany has been a great pleasure – she is incredibly dedicated, focused, and committed to portraying the spirit of Florence accurately, whose legacy of making a difference in the world will live on for generations to come. I hope that this film touches all who see it and inspires people to BE the change the world so desperately needs right now!”

Relatedly, the award-winning comedienne and actress herself said, “I am looking forward to telling Flo-Jo’s story the way it should be told. My goal with this film is making sure that younger generations know my ‘she-ro’ Flo-Jo, the fastest woman in the world to this day, existed.”