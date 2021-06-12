MadameNoire Featured Video

After almost a year of being engaged, Love & Hip Hop star Mimi Faust and basketball player Ty Young had quietly ended their relationship earlier this year. Their breakup seemed amicable, with Faust wishing Young the best with her new relationship and clarifying that there were no hard feelings. Things took an unexpected turn recently when Young took to social media to blast Faust for “just letting anyone in her house” after she accused Faust alleged new partner of sending her a video of her in Faust’s home.

Faust recently sat down for a chat with former Basketball Wives star Tami Roman for her Fox Soul show Get Into It to set the record straight regarding she and Young’s breakup. During the interview, Faust said their relationship began to deteriorate after they got engaged in August 2020. She explained that she never wanted to get married but Young proposed anyway.

“I think the turning point for me was the engagement…that’s not what I wanted,” she said. “I had expressed this to Ty, but Ty is a natural-born athlete, she’s a natural-born winner. She’s just used to getting what she wants, and that is what she wanted and she pressed forward with what she wanted.”

Faust added that she didn’t speak up regarding not wanting to be engaged because she has always struggled with voicing her feelings since her childhood.

“I would just go along with whatever was going on. I wouldn’t speak up for myself because I was afraid if I spoke up I might get kicked out [of Scientology”],” she continued. If I spoke up I’m gonna lose this situation. So my voice got really muffled and lost, and that just stuck with me until my adulthood.”

Faust also spoke about her relationship with Stevie J, his wife Faith Evans and her nemesis Joseline Hernandez. After saying she loves Evans and jokingly calling her her “baby mama” she said her feelings are the total opposite for Hernandez.

“Never, ever. Not in this lifetime,” when asked if her relationship with Hernandez could ever be repaired. “Maybe not even in the next. I don’t f*** with that lady.”

Watch the full interview below.