MadameNoire Featured Video

When we learned that Mimi Faust and Ty Young had called off their engagement, we didn’t exactly know what type of breakup it would be. After all, “Love and Hip Hop” cast members aren’t exactly known for keeping it classy as their relationships fall apart.

But then Mimi wished Ty much success in her new relationship, saying she deserved to be happy. I remember thinking, ‘Wow, how lovely.’

Apparently though, the tides have turned. Or Young, who hadn’t said much about the breakup, is showing her true feelings about all of this.

Recently, on her Instagram stories, Ty shared an interesting video of Mimi roller skating around her house with a woman who is allegedly her new boo. Before, Mimi can clearly be seen in the shot, the new woman pushes her out of the frame.

According to Ty, the woman in Mimi’s house sent her the video via direct message.

Ty must not have taken too kindly to that because she used the opportunity to discuss the new girl’s actions and also shame Mimi for being too trusting when it comes to letting people in her home.

In the text she included on the video, Ty wrote:

“I told you mad long ago you’re too free with just letting anyone in your house. Smh @mimifaust…but I was too protective. [shrug emoji] Now ya new boo DM me her recording from a fake page bc she’s excited to be there in the crib. At least she tried to push you out the recording. [crying laughing emoji]”

Afterward, Young shared a couple of classic breakup quotes to her story. The first read:

“You deserve to be happy but if it’s not with me nvm lol.”

And the second:

“Loyalty over love. We gon keep it real first!!”

Well, this is in direct contradiction to the well wishes Mimi had for Ty and her new relationship.

Young eventually deleted the posts but not before The Neighborhood Talk had a chance to grab the screenshots.

The new lady in Mimi’s life responded to Ty’s Instagram story with a message of her own. You can read it below.

“@TyYoung11 It saddens me to see how things turn out like this on social media. Unfortunately I’m not here for the drama/dramatics. Allegedly you are inaccurate. I do not condone in such classless, tasteless, immature, ignorant, and low vibrational behaviors. Whoever that created a fake page and made it their business to send you that video has it out for you not me. That video was not from my life & it was not my phone FYI…Let’s make that clear okay! Trigger your energy somewhere else not here okay! I wish nothing but positive vibes, higher vibrations, peace, prosperity & abundance to you on your end! …. Good Day. #BlessUpQueen.”

I agree with Ty in the sense that someone shouldn’t be recording video in your home for the purpose of taunting your ex with it. That’s childish and certainly seems like someone who won’t have your best interests at heart in the long run. If you’re the new woman in Mimi’s life, why do you have to prove anything to Ty, her ex?

Still, as far as we know, Young is also involved in a relationship of her own. And I have to wonder what her partner thinks of Young devoting so much time and energy to Mimi’s business…

We’ll be on the lookout to see what happens with this love…square.