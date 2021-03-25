MadameNoire Featured Video

Last summer, “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” stars Mimi Faust and her girlfriend Ty Young announced that they were getting married.

Apparently, the proposal was a long time coming as Young said she had been trying to propose to Mimi for a year before she actually did it.

But now, less than a year since she popped the question, it seems that the two have called it quits. The original post celebrating their engagement has been deleted.

And recently, when a fan asked Young if she and Faust were still engaged to be married, she said simply, “no.”

You can check out a screenshot of the Instagram interaction captured by Got Da Scoop.

Mimi and Ty started dating in 2016, after Faust had been put through the ringer in her two most recent relationships. When we were first introduced to her on the show, she was slowly getting over the one with producer and father of her child Stevie J. and the other with Nikko London—with whom she made that infamous sex tape.

After that debacle, she began dating Young.

Mimi shared that she wanted to keep her love story with Ty off of VH1 because being on reality tv usually spelled doom for couples. Still, Ty eventually made her way to the show in small ways. And we got to see a glimpse of these two on social media. They seemed very happy with one another.

Sadly, it seems that’s come to an end. Or maybe they just decided that they don’t need to be legally married.

Either way, we’re sure it will all come out in the next season of “Love and Hip Hop.”