Days ago, we reported that in the new song “Maybach” by 42 Duggs, rapper Future took a shot at his former girlfriend Lori Harvey.

In the song, he said, “Magic City I’m the owner/ tell Steve Harvey ion want her.” But apparently, the shots didn’t end there.

Some folks speculated that when Future said Steve Harvey, he actually meant Michael B. Jordan.

But if any of that was unclear, 42 Duggs, recently shared an unreleased clip of Future’s verse. And the slight was far more noticeable.

“…Must of have forget to tell her daddy, she begged me not to leave. Put baguettes down to your ankles, almost to your knees. She didn’t have a choice but to go f*ck a lame after me. Realest n***a hit the t**t, she damn near OD’ed/I got European shit I left overseas/I got love for all my h*es that got love for me.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CPd2FAXJGx_/

His line about “forgetting to tell her daddy” was likely in reference to Harvey sharing that he felt nothing but “pure hatred” for all of Lori’s exes, with the exception of her current man, Michael B. Jordan.

I mean, I don’t think any of us considered Future some type of stand up guy in the first place. But with these lyrics, we can certainly understand why Harvey took this opinion.

It goes without saying that Future has a problem.

The minute the women in his life no longer have use for him—either romantically or monetarily–that’s when he launches his campaign attempting to shame and embarrass his exes. And at the big age of 37, it’s pathetic.

I sincerely doubt Lori, a beautiful 24-year-old woman with a budding skin care business and her whole life ahead of her begged Future, a man with a questionable number of children, open child support cases, a pill and lean problem, and a misogynistic mindset to love her.

It’s just too much of a stretch.

I am among the number who doubt the validity of Lori’s relationship with Michael B. Jordan. But whether their love is real or not, even a fake relationship with Michael B. Jordan is better than anything she may have shared with Future. Because if this is how he’s going to act after every breakup, Lori can do better.