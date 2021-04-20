MadameNoire Featured Video

During the airing of the season finale of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Bravo gave us a sneak peek of what we can expect from the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”

And while folks may have initially wondered if this northern ladies would be able to hold their down against the women of the dirty south, I think it’s clear they’ve established a solid reputation for themselves. They are more than capable of bringing the drama. So much so that a six-second teaser for the new season has the people talking and wondering what type of mess the ladies will find themselves in this season.

At what appears to be an event, Karen and Gizelle take shots at one another’s character, genitalia and their partners.

You might wonder how all of this happened in six seconds. Well check it out below.

Karen Huger: You want to talk about her fiery box.

Wendy Osefo: You talking about her coochie on fire?

Karen Huger: Yes, she has a hot box.

Gizelle Bryant: We all know the ding dong at her house is broken.

Well!

If there were any questions about whether the new season would be juicy enough without Monique, I think this about clears it all up.

Even with a matter of mere seconds, fans were intrigued. See what they had to say below.