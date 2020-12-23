If Pastor Jamal Doesn’t Apologize, Monique And Chris Plan To Sue

New reports in the mess between between the Samuels and Pastor Jamal Bryant of The Real Housewives of Potomac say that the couple have been, and potentially will continue, taking legal action against the Pastor. This follows the since-deleted, 20-minute long Facebook Live Bryant did last week where he accused Chris Samuels of suffering from CTE and being aggressive towards women.

In a cease and desist letter obtained by TMZ, Jamal alleged in part one of the RHOP season 5 reunion, Monique was “maliciously spreading inaccurate and unfounded information” about him during #Bindergate. According to the outlet, “he plans to sue her if he doesn’t get a quick response assuring she’s stopped making false statements.”

Not being one to back down, Monique’s lawyer spoke out on the housewife’s behalf in a letter to Bryant saying Monique “has irrefutable proof of your egregious sexual conduct with a woman you have been seeing for the past eight years, as well as others.” Also, their letter said since Jamal’s full number wasn’t aired, that his claim Monique “put him in danger” was unfounded.

Moreover, Monique’s husband Chris Samuel’s has also sent Bryant a cease and desist himself. As TMZ reports, “Samuels claims Bryant has been spreading lies and disparaging remarks about him on social media … claiming he’s abusive to Monique because he has CTE, that he cheated on her and verbally assaulted another woman.”

Accoring to the article, if Pastor Bryant doesn’t take down all the posts he made on social media about Chris and make a public apology within three days, Chris will move forward with a suit.

The origin of these legal proceedings dates back to the fight between Monique and Candiace, which consumed the majority of season 5. In the aftermath, the fight between the two of has not only affected the whole cast, but also those who were seemingly removed from the drama, like Jamal who is the head of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta. With him and Chris now becoming so enveloped in the mess, things don’t seem like they’re going to die down anytime soon. Especially with Chris giving Jamal a three-day deadline before taking legal action.

With all the conflict between both the women and their husbands not been resolved yet, is there any hope this drawn-out saga will be done before season 6?