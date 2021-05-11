MadameNoire Featured Video

Karen Huger is never afraid to acknowledge the truth. Whether it’s the tax issues her husband was facing or her thoughts about Jamal Bryant’s absence from couple events, Karen is always going to tell it how it is.

And the same was true for the state of her marriage to Ray Huger, a man she’s dubbed “the Black Bill Gates.”

Fans will remember last season when Karen asked Ray if he still loved her after 25-years of marriage, he said, “over time, things change.”

Cold world.

Huger admitted that there were times when she didn’t know what would happen to her marriage.

Thankfully, after some counseling with a life coach, they were able to remember the reasons why they were drawn to one another in the first place. Ray was able to acknowledge his wife’s efforts in keeping their lives afloat during the time of his tax issues. And she said it was the moment that saved their marriage.

Now that they’re back on track, during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” last month Karen slightly hinted that the two may be renewing their vows this season.

More recently, Hollywood Life confirmed that Bravo will film the couple’s renewal ceremony.

Interestingly enough, it was Macy Gray who spilled the tea on it all. In promoting her new album, Gray said outright, “I’m [filming for the show] again. She’s renewing her vows, so I’m singing at the wedding. I think her wedding is May 8.”

Karen and Macy Gray might seem like an odd pairing. But the love is genuine.

“She comes to my shows. She’s just a real lady and we have great conversations and she’s been through a lot and she put it all together and I admire that. And she has this husband and they’re so in love — they’re getting married again.”

Then Gray doubled down on the big news.

“I don’t understand that. I’ve been married twice and I don’t even know if I’m going to get married again, but to be married and to get married again, that’s real. So I’m going to celebrate that with her in D.C. So that’s going to be fun, but I think they’re going to put it on the show.”

There you have it.