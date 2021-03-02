MadameNoire Featured Video

Monique Samuels has made it crystal clear that she is done with the “Real Housewives of Potomac,” so it’s no surprise that producers are on the hunt for a replacement. However, it appears that the search may be over — at least partially over.

According to a report by The Jasmine Brand, Mia Thornton has been tapped as a cast member for the forthcoming sixth season of the reality television series. Thornton is a mom, wife, entrepreneur, and is said to be a friend of Ashley Darby. It is unclear if Thornton will be joining the cast as a full-time cast member or as a friend of the show. Regardless, she has some big shoes to fill.

“Potomac needs to fill Monique’s role on the show,” a production source previously told the publication.”Before Monique quit, production was anticipating following the aftermath of Monique and Candiace – will they reconcile? Will the cast remain divided? Now that she’s gone, they’ll need to explore new people.”

As previously reported, Samuels announced her exit from the series following a dramatic three-part reunion, during which she accused Gizelle Bryant of faking a relationship with Jamal Bryant for a storyline. She also accused cast members of plotting to help spread a rumor about the paternity of her son on the Bravo series. The reality star’s reason for departing the franchise was the way that production framed the final installment of the reunion, which according to Samuels, excluded important information.

“I am stepping away [from RHOP],” she told All About The Tea. “I sent an email asking to be released from my contract right after the conclusion of the reunion. I was very disappointed because the one thing I expected was for my family to have vindication. When it came to the fight, we were sort of vindicated in episode two [of the reunion] because I had been saying the same story from day one and to actually have production back me with the way that things transpired was great. But for my family dynamic, it didn’t happen. During the show, I’ve always said my family is off-limits. My marriage is off-limits. People can start rumors. That’s fine. But when you cross the line of involving innocent children, that’s when I have a problem.”

She went on:

“After the reunion and I watched the episode and I saw that they played me and my husband’s response in our live video but they did not play what prompted that live video, I was very disappointed. I was furious. I was like, ‘How is it that when other people need to be held accountable for their actions, we just gloss over it. We just give them a pass. But I’m supposed to be the person to take on all of the heat, which I did.”

