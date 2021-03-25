MadameNoire Featured Video

Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby and her husband Michael Darby are beaming with joy after welcoming another baby boy earlier this month.

Darby took to Instagram sharing a series of adorable photos of her newest addition, Dylan Matthew, giving fans their first look at his face since his birth on March 2.

“It is with the biggest, happiest and most grateful hearts we introduce our little angel, Dylan Matthew Darby,” she captioned two precious pictures of her son sleeping peacefully against a blue background. “Born on 3/2/21 weighing 7.9 lbs, he has been the best addition to our little family,” she continued.

Baby boy Dylan joins big brother Dean, who the couple welcomed in 2019.

Reflecting on how the birth of her newest son has impacted their family, Darby continued, “Dean loves being a big brother and covers the baby in kisses and hugs all the time. It’s the most incredible bond to witness flourishing.”

Lastly, she issued a message for supporters writing, “Thank you for your well wishes and being patient as we settle into our new normal. This is even more amazing than I thought it’d be.”

She followed up with another photo of Dylan wearing a blue plaid pajama hat and matching bottoms, smiling.

“I didn’t know my heart could hold this much love,” she captioned it.

The reality star has been open about her journey to motherhood, revealing she had a miscarriage in 2018. She announced her pregnancy with Dylan in a video posted to Instagram. Joined by her husband and son Dean, Darby wrote, “There’s no hiding this big belly anymore!”

“We are elated to share our news with you!” she added. “To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement.”

Months ahead of his birth, she dropped hints about what her bundle of joy’s name would be during an appearance on The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show.

“Yes, I do have a name. I won’t tell you the name name, but it will begin with a D,” Darby teased at the time. “I’ll keep that one a surprise for you.”