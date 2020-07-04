Paternity Test Reveals Summer Walker’s Boyfriend London On Da Track Has Child With Another Woman

Summer Walker’s boyfriend, producer London on da Track, was just hit with a bombshell. A woman named Dayira Jones just posted paternity test results on social media that confirm that he is the father of her one-year-old son.

“It was never a doubt. So sad that it had to come to this. No court should never have to be [involved] to make a man step up & be a father,” Jones wrote on her Instagram story under a picture of the DNA test results where she circled his real name, London Holmes.

Last week, the producer requested a DNA test from Jones, according to reports. If the paternity test results came back that he was the father, he wanted to have joint custody, to split the child’s medical costs and for Jones to pay child support as well as him. He also requested a court order to prevent Jones from speaking about him in a “disparaging manner.” By the looks of Jones’ latest post, he may not have been granted that order.

Jones filed a lawsuit against Holmes earlier this year for child support Bossip reported. Jones claimed that they were in a relationship and that Holmes even signed the child’s birth certificate but allegedly abandoned them shortly after the child’s birth.

This isn’t the only legal battle Holmes is involved in. He also filed a lawsuit against Erica Votners, the mother of his son, London Jr., for full custody and claimed he is concerned about Votners’ mental health. In the legal documents, he claims that Votners is “unhinged and possibly drug abusing.” He added that he doesn’t feel that she is “psychologically, physically or financially capable” of being the child’s guardian and even sought a psychiatric evaluation.

Walker and Holmes had a brief breakup in March but she hasn’t revealed if this was related to it. The two have since reunited.