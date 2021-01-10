Summer Walker Encourages Us To Invest In Spiritual Coach & Therapist: ‘That S*** Is Really Liberating’
Summer Walker took the time today to encourage her followers to seek help. In her latest post to her professional page, the “Girls Need Love Too” singer suggested that instead of making lavish purchases, put money towards healing and invest in a spiritual coach or a psychotherapist. In the post she wrote:
bags & chains are nice but seriously if your willing to drop that type of money you should really consider investing in a spiritual life coach & a therapist. Mann that s*** is really liberating. It’s essential for healing that childhood trauma that WE ALL have (shadow work) & plays a major part in transitioning into a well rounded multifaceted evolved & mature adult. you’ll stop hurting yourself & others only opening soo many doors mentally spiritually physically & financially. & honestly lol to come healed is extremely attractive. I hope this encourages someone to start their spiritual/mental health journey.
Walker has been open about how her childhood trauma has affected her and influenced her taste in men. The 24-year-old songbird is expecting her first child with her on-off again beau, producer London “London On Da Track” Holmes, something she has been honest about not being so happy about.
“I have the worst taste in men,” the 24-year-old expressed on her Instagram Story in September 2020. “I like literally find my childhood trauma and then date it.”
On her other Instagram account, she also called out the Black men in her life for not being the best versions of themselves to their children and even called Holmes “lame.”
“Black men gotta start doing better when it comes to being a father,” she said. “My grandfather lame, my father lame & dis n**** lame. lol and I guess the cycle will continue. I guess n***** still dealing with the shackles of mental slavery or some s***, back when whit men ripped you from your families and beat you to death if you tried to protect them. It goes deep. S**** really sad…But at least I can afford to take care of my child.”
At least she can hold herself accountable for the decisions she isn’t happy with and seek help so she doesn’t make the same mistakes.