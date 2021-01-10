Summer Walker Encourages Us To Invest In Spiritual Coach & Therapist: ‘That S*** Is Really Liberating’

Summer Walker took the time today to encourage her followers to seek help. In her latest post to her professional page, the “Girls Need Love Too” singer suggested that instead of making lavish purchases, put money towards healing and invest in a spiritual coach or a psychotherapist. In the post she wrote:

bags & chains are nice but seriously if your willing to drop that type of money you should really consider investing in a spiritual life coach & a therapist. Mann that s*** is really liberating. It’s essential for healing that childhood trauma that WE ALL have (shadow work) & plays a major part in transitioning into a well rounded multifaceted evolved & mature adult. you’ll stop hurting yourself & others only opening soo many doors mentally spiritually physically & financially. & honestly lol to come healed is extremely attractive. I hope this encourages someone to start their spiritual/mental health journey.

Walker has been open about how her childhood trauma has affected her and influenced her taste in men. The 24-year-old songbird is expecting her first child with her on-off again beau, producer London “London On Da Track” Holmes, something she has been honest about not being so happy about.