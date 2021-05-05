MadameNoire Featured Video

After describing Meghan Markle’s newly announced children’s book as one that should be on the “current shortlist for the title of World’s Most Ludicrously Inappropriate Book,” Piers Morgan was thoroughly dragged by Twitter users earlier today — all of whom have had enough of his obsessive vitriol for the Duchess.

According to the book’s official press release that was distributed yesterday (May 4), Markle shared that her idea for it was originally inspired by a Father’s Day poem she’d written for Prince Harry about “the special bond” he has with their son Archie. Titled, The Bench, Deadline reports that the book is set to be released on June 8 and that it was described by its publisher as evoking “a deep sense of warmth, connection, and compassion” while providing readers with “a window into shared and enduring moments between a diverse group of fathers and sons—moments of peace and reflection, trust and belief, discovery and learning, and lasting comfort.”

With artwork done by Christian Robinson, Markle noted the artist “layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life.”

In addition to the aforementioned jab thrown at Markle in a column for UK-based outlet The Daily Mail that was published later that day, Morgan’s latest attack went on to say the Duchess “seemingly [has an] unlimited thirst for committing attention-seeking acts of gargantuan hypocrisy” before noting that in his opinion, the announcement of the new book “seemed beyond parody.”

Scathingly but predictably, Morgan’s words took a personal approach toward commenting on Markle’s latest venture. Bringing up all of the drama that went down with the monarchy, her family, and father in particular — whom she’s estranged from — Morgan wrote, “I wonder how much these touching sentiments will resonate with her own family, or her husband’s? Lest we forget, Ms. Markle has ruthlessly disowned her father, Thomas, and refuses to have anything to do with him despite the fact they now live just 70 miles from each other. She is also reported to have disowned every other Markle, none of whom were invited to her wedding.”

Speaking on both her and the prince, he later continued, “The pair of them also branded Harry’s royal family a bunch of heartless racists, though no evidence has yet emerged to support any of their outrageously hurtful and damaging claims. And they repeatedly attacked the institution of the Monarchy and everything it stands for.”

To be quite honest, Morgan’s ridiculous tirade on Markle would be funny — just out of its sheer level of dramatics — if it wasn’t so utterly disturbing. The fact that he has been antagonizing her for years and using his platform as a well-known journalist to go after her on such a personal level time and time again is borderline frightening. While we know that the Duchess “ghosted” him, the amount of anger he holds and publicly spews towards her not only weakens his credibility as a journalist but also showcases and perpetuates patriarchal and misogynistic societal standards that men — white men in particular — are entitled to getting what they believe they deserve from women and if they don’t that they’re even more entitled to acting out. How long will Morgan nurse the wound that he didn’t and never will have the right to Markle’s time and attention?

