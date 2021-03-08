MadameNoire Featured Video

Daytime television and social media have been on fire in the wake of Meghan Markle’s groundbreaking interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night.

Author, attorney and women’s rights activist Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu appeared on Good Morning Britain to speak on it, where she schooled Piers Morgan for his “disgusting” hot takes regarding the interview. The controversial host, a constant critic of the dutchess, downplayed the role racism played in Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to leave the royal family. Dr. Mos-Shogbamimu wasn’t hearing it, though.

“Listen, you might learn something,” she began. “The royal family is an institution rooted in colonialism, white supremacy, and racism. The legacy is right there. So you’re now surprised that a comment would have been made by several members of the royal family about how dark Archie’s skin is.”

When Morgan tried to interrupt her, she said, “Let me finish. You’re more outraged that Harry and Meghan had the audacity to speak their truth than you should be at the actual outrage of racism.”

Morgan said that Mos-Shogbamimu’s comments about the queen were “disgusting” and she quickly replied, “You are disgusting!”

The conversation continued with Morgan asking, “What about the behavior of Harry and Meghan, who are spray gunning his family on global television as Phillip lies in hospital? You might laugh, I don’t think it’s funny.” Mos-Shogbamimu replied, “What I don’t think is funny is the fact that you are such a disappointment. I wish to God one day you would surprise me. You constantly use your platform as a wealthy, white, privileged man with power and influence,” before Morgan interjected, “Oh, what a load of nonsense.”

The controversial conversation comes after Markle revealed that the royal family had “concerns and conversations” about what the complexion of her child would be when she was pregnant with son Archie. According to Markle, Archie was denied the title of prince, although it was granted to Prince William and Duchess Kate’s sons Louis and George. The family also refused to provide Archie with access to security.

She also revealed that Buckingham Palace remained quiet while her character was assassinated by the British press despite refuting more trivial claims made against other family members. Both Markle and Prince Harry acknowledged the role her race played in how she was treated during her time in the U.K. She even revealed that she struggled with her mental health and with thoughts of suicide while she was pregnant.

Now that the veil has been lifted and we know the great lack of support that Prince Harry and Markle received, social media has been ablaze with criticism aimed at the Palace, as well as at the royal family. It likely won’t help to mend things between the couple and his family, but it’s great that they were able to speak their truth without being muzzled by the powers that be.