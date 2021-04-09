Early this morning, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth’s husband for the past 75 years, has died.

He was 99 years old.

Though it was clear the most senior member of the royal family had not been in good health for the past several months, and the man was certainly advanced in age, conservative pundits are already looking for ways to blame Meghan Markle, the former Duchess of Sussex, for his death.

In reporting the story this morning, Fox News pundits, including Brian Kilmeade, found a way to mention Markle in Prince Philip’s death.

Kilmeade said, “They also—married 73 years, which is amazing. Also, if you factor in this. There are reports that he was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey. So here he is trying to recover and then he gets hit with that.”

And just for good measure, he threw in Prince Philip’s alleged dislike for Princess Fergie, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife.

Let’s just throw all the wives, past and present, under the bus for no damn good reason.

It’s sick.

In case you doubt that someone who attempt to do something this heinous at what they’ve claimed is a tragic time, here’s the video footage of Kilmeade’s comments.

He continued, citing Piers Morgan who already echoed sentiments of the timing of the release of the interview and Prince Philip’s health issues.

“One thing that Piers Morgan was saying on his morning show, which he famously walked off of, your grandfather’s in the hospital. You know he’s not doing well. Is this really the time you have to put out this interview. And it definitely added to his stress.”

I guess after all Markle has endured simply being connected to the Royal Family, I don’t know why I’m surprised by the outlandish things the conservatives and white people have to say about her. But apparently, there are no depths low enough for them to sink.

Meghan Markle is in Los Angeles, heavily pregnant and minding her business. Her interview with Oprah aired weeks ago. And Prince Philip was released from the hospital in the days since it caused all the conversation it did.

Furthermore, I don’t know why Markle’s name is being called, when she was sitting next to her husband, Prince Harry, Philip’s grandson, the entire time. And to be honest, the most damning claims came from Harry himself. During the interview and afterward, both Harry and Meghan assured Oprah—and later Gayle King—that the largest issues they had with being associated with The Royal Family, the members and the institution, had very little to do with either Prince Philip or Queen Elizabeth. So what really is the reason for acting like Markle damned the late Prince’s character?

All signs point to racism.

If you know anything about Prince Philip’s life, you know he’s been under far greater stress than an interview.

And really the implication is too far-fetched and too sinister to even dignify.

But here we are.

See what people had to say about Fox News and other folks making a correlation between Markle and the death of Prince Philip on the following pages.