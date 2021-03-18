MadameNoire Featured Video

Following her recent update about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s status with the royal family, Gayle King’s character and journalist integrity have now been attacked by former Great Morning Britain host Piers Morgan.

After King shared via CBS This Morning that the Duke and Duchess told her this past weekend that the prince had been in communication with the royal family and Markle had not since their revealing interview with Oprah, Morgan took to Twitter yesterday to denounce King for not performing as a journalist the way he would like her to.

In a tweet with now over 28K Likes, Morgan directedly said, “Hi @GayleKing — rather than acting as your Sussex friends’ PR mouthpiece to facilitate their ongoing public trashing of our Royal Family, how about doing your job as a journalist and ask them about all the lies they told in @Oprah’s interview? America should hear THE truth.”

Morgan’s latest attack on King comes just after viewers watched a heated back and forth go down between him and Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu over Morgan’s belittling of Markle’s claim that she had experienced racism during her time as a senior member of the royal family — something shared in the Oprah interview which had aired the night before. Mos-Shogbamimu called out Morgan for his consistent disparaging comments of Markle and chided him for refusing to acknowledge the monarchy’s long history of widespread and harmful colonial rule.

The following day, it was exposed that Morgan’s disdain for Markle was actually due to him holding a personal grudge. He stormed off the set of Great Morning Britain mid-tapping when a fellow host called out Morgan’s history of attacking Markle and claimed it was due to Morgan being ghosted by her in the past. Little did we know, Markle also played a role in Morgan’s dismissal from the show which was announced later that day.

All things said and done, even though Morgan has been going after Markle for years, his latest comments to King just add to his growing history of public attacks on Black women.